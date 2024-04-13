'Made For Each Other': MS Dhoni Poses With World Cup Trophy In Mumbai, Internet Goes Crazy

Sending millions of India into nostalgia and a trip down memory lane, legendary Indian World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni posed with the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday.

On April 2, 2011, a huge six from Dhoni had given millions of India perhaps the biggest and most celebrated memory of their lifetime, as India beat Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to bring home the Cricket World Cup after 28 years. After India's unsuccessful attempts to win ICC trophies in last decade or so, Dhoni's triumph has become even more iconic. (IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan Breaks Silence On Losing BCCI Contract And Missing Ranji Trophy)

The 2011 World Cup is the most celebrated accomplishment of 'Thala'. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and the 2011 World Cup, he is also the only captain to secure all major ICC trophies. He also took India to the number-one ranking in Test cricket back in 2009.

"MS Dhoni World Cup Trophy Made for each other BCCI HQ | @msdhoni| #TeamIndia," tweeted BCCI. (EXPLAINED: Why Rishabh Pant Argued With On-Field Umpires During LSG vs DC Game In IPL 2024?)

Coming to the title clash, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and reached 274/6, owing to unbeaten century by Mahela Jayawardene (113), knocks by skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Tillakaratne Dilshan (48) and Thisara Perera (22*). Zaheer Khan (2/60) and Yuvraj Singh (2/49) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

In the run chase, India struggled initially after the dismissal of openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar early. Then knocks from Gautam Gambhir (97), Virat Kohli (35), MS Dhoni (91*) and Yuvraj Singh (21*) helped India secure a six-wicket win.

Dhoni is also a well-accomplished captain in T20 franchise cricket, leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five Indian Premier League (IPL) and two Champions League T20 (CLT20) titles as a captain. In this season of the IPL, which could be his last, he has handed over the captaincy to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK is at third place with three wins and two losses and will play arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium.

With 17,266 international runs in 538 matches and 16 centuries and 108 fifties, including 10,773 runs in 350 matches of his best format, the ODIs, at an average of 50.57 and 10 centuries and 73 fifties, Dhoni is one of the greatest Indian batters of all time who made a name for himself with his six-hitting and finishing abilities.