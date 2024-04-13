Advertisement
EXPLAINED: Why Rishabh Pant Argued With On-Field Umpires During LSG vs DC Game In IPL 2024?

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist weighed in on Pant's prolonged discussion with the umpire, emphasizing the importance of maintaining game flow and advocating for swifter resolutions to prevent disruptions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Emotions reached a boiling point during a thrilling clash between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024, as skipper Rishabh Pant found himself embroiled in a heated exchange with the on-field umpire. The incident, occurring during the fourth over, injected a dose of drama into an already pulsating encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. In a pivotal moment, Ishant Sharma's delivery down the leg side to Devdutt Padikkal was deemed wide by the umpire, much to Pant's dismay. The Delhi Capitals' captain's dissatisfaction was palpable as he vociferously contested the decision, ultimately leading to a review being called by the team. However, confusion ensued as replays confirmed the wide delivery, yet Pant continued to express his frustration towards the umpire.

Former cricketers shed light on Pant's actions, clarifying that his ire stemmed from the lack of utilization of the snickometer to ascertain whether there was an outside edge. Pant's animated gestures towards the umpire, with gloves pressed against his ears, suggested his belief that there was a sound from the bat. Despite the controversy, the on-field umpire's decision stood, resulting in Delhi Capitals losing the review.

The intensity of the on-field drama mirrored the competitiveness of the game, encapsulating the unpredictable essence of cricket and keeping fans on the edge of their seats throughout the match.

Despite the distraction, Pant showcased his batting prowess with a blistering 41 off 24 balls, underlining his resilience and contributing significantly to Delhi Capitals' victory. His performance highlighted his ability to thrive under pressure and added momentum to Delhi's positive campaign in the IPL 2024.

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist weighed in on Pant's prolonged discussion with the umpire, emphasizing the importance of maintaining game flow and advocating for swifter resolutions to prevent disruptions. Gilchrist's remarks underscored the need for simplicity in umpire-player interactions, suggesting penalties for players prolonging unnecessary conversations.

