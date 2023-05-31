Malti Chahar, Deepak Chahar's Sister, Poses With IPL 2023 Trophy Alongside Bhaiya And Bhabhi; See Pics

After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fifth title, the celebrations began in their camp which went on for a long time. A video of CSK pacer Deepak Chahar dancing in the hotel lobby had gone viral after his sister Malti Chahar posted it on her social media accounts. It was a historic win for CSK and it called for such a celebration. The fact that Ravindra Jadeja won the match in the last two balls made it extra special.

Malti posted some pictures from the celebration as she posed with IPL 2023 trophy alongside her Bhaiya and Bhabi Deepak and Jaya Chahar. She captioned the photo as: "Pictures with this beauty IPL 2023! What a match! Damn those last two balls…and how we cried with joy after that last ball! All those teary eyes and big smiles. Our champions did it again and made us proud."

Take a look at the pics posted by Malti Chahar below:

Pictures with this beauty _IPL 2023!

What a match! Damn those last two balls_and how we cried with joy after that last ball! All those teary eyes and big smiles __

Our champions did it again and made us proud __#csk #cskvsgt #yellove #ipl #ipl2023 #iplfinals #whistlepodu pic.twitter.com/oyUBfvgHu0 — Malti Chahar__ (@ChaharMalti) May 31, 2023

Deepak, who was coming into the IPL after going through a tough phase with many injuries, had a good IPL 2023 season in which he picked up 13 wickets in 10 games. He gave CSK good start with the ball in hand while also leading the bowling attack. He had an injury scare midway the season as he pulled his hamstring but Deepak did make a comeback and played all the games since then up till the final.

MS Dhoni to fly to Mumbai for knee treatment

After winning IPL 2023, CSK captain Dhoni won't be flying back to Ranchi, his home or his second home Chennai for extended celebrations. Dhoni will rather by travelling to Mumbai to get help for his troubled knee. MSD played throughout IPL with an injured right knee. CSK could not afford losing their 'Thala' to an injury and Dhoni played through pain. He may not have showed it on his face during the season but Dhoni did have discomfort in his knee.

The CSK skipper will be undergoing various scans for his knee at a Mumbai hospital, as per reports. Dhoni is set to get admitted to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai this week for a number of tests pertaining to his knee injury.