'Maybe Umran Malik Had A Fight With SRH Management', Virender Sehwag Deciphers Aiden Markram's 'Behind The Scenes' Remark

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) contest. The Aiden Markram-led side lost the match by eight wickets and are likely to end the season at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table. But more than the heavy losses Hyderabad-based franchise has seen in this tournament, what has bothered their fans most is the statement by captain Markram on the injury status of pacer Umran Malik.

At the toss for the SRH vs RCB clash, Markram was asked for his comments on the continuous absence of Malik from playing XI, to which he replied, "Not too sure to be honest. Certainly, he's a player with the X factor, bowls at 150kph, but I don't really what's about behind the scenes but he has a lot of X factor," said Markram.

Sehwag says Malik may have had verbal spat with SRH management

Virender Sehwag, who is not known for mincing his words, said that what players do in their life outside the cricket field should be of no concern to the management. "I feel you can do anything behind the scene that is your life, you if you are performing in the ground and you are working hard for it, that is important for me. When I was the coach or mentor, I believed that when you in the ground I want to 100 per cent effort from you, off the field what you do, I have not meaning in that, that is your life," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

The former India batter added that Markram's 'behind the scene' comment could be to do with his alleged fight with SRH management. Sehwag said, "I truly did not understand what 'behind the scene' meant. It could be that he (Umran) had a fight with the management or maybe there was an argument, then that is bad. You were given an opportunity, you did not perform, now you have to wait until your next chance. You should shut the mouths with your performance."

The Nawab of Najafgarh said that SRH management had a serious argument with former captain David Warner too, a couple of years ago. "I think something similar was said by David Warner as well. This was the same language, only Markram put it in a better way," he said.