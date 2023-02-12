Meet Mallika Sagar: Auctioneer in Charge of First-Ever Women's Premier League Auction

The history inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction will see a female auctioneer take over the proceedings, a progressive step from BCCI that has been appreciated by the fans. BCCI has roped in a female auctioneer for the first time ever. Previously in all IPL auctions, either Richard Madley or Hugh Edmeades took the stage to auction the players. The female auctioneer who will take charge of the first-ever WPL auction will be Mallika Sagar. She is a specialist in modern and contemporary art and is an auctioneer at Pundole's in Mumbai. Mallika has done her masters in art history from Bryn Mawr college in Philadelphia. Her career started at Christie's in 2001 when she became the first woman auctioneer of Indian Origin over there.

WPL 2023: Here's all you Need to Know About Women's Premier League's Auction Ahead of Inaugural Season

Mallika Sagar is not new to sports auctions

While her specialisation is in art, she is not new to sports auctions. She has already done a stint with Pro Kabaddi League where she took over the proceedings as auctioneer at 2021 event. In PKL too, she became the first-ever woman to play the role of an auctioneer.

A total of 409 players have registered themselves for first WPL auction that will take place on Monday, February 13 in Mumbai. A BCCI press release revealed a total og 1525 players had registered themselves to come to the auction. Out of 409 players picked, 246 are Indians while 163 are overseas players. Not to forget, that 8 players from associate nations will also take part in auction process. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.

Further, BCCI has told the five franchises - Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gujarat and UP - that the maximum squad strength is of 18 players while the minimum number is 15. The minimum squad strength will be Rs 9 crore and the maximum number of overseas players allowed in squad is 6.