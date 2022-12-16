Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 4 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch STA vs HUR BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

Melbourne Stars will host Hobart Hurricanes in Match No. 4 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 in first of double-header games on Friday (December 16) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Stars got their campaign off to a disappointing start, stumbling to a narrow one-wicket loss to the Sydney Thunder in the opening match of BBL-12 on Tuesday. They were restricted to just 122 for 8 after batting first with Nick Larkin top-scoring with 25.

Australian legend Shane Warne, who passed away earlier this year, will be honoured during Melbourne Stars’ first home game in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 campaign against Hobart Hurricanes at the MCG on Friday (December 16). Warne’s No. 23 jersey will be retired and in addition to that it will be hung in the Stars’ dressing room throughout the campaign as a mark of respect to one of the finest cricketers in the world.

Number 2_ in our countdown of Warnie's top 3 moments in Green.



"You wanna grab some more people, Marlon?" pic.twitter.com/37zqKfDhXv — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 15, 2022

There will also be a round of applause going around the stadium during the 23rd ball of that match as well. All the Stars players will also have the No. 23 incorporated in their shirts for the first home game of the season.

Hobart Hurricanes finished the last season in the fifth position with only seven wins from 14 group-stage matches. Ben McDermott finished the last edition of the tournament as a leading run-scorer with 577 runs from 13 innings while Riley Meredith took 16 wickets from 11 innings.

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR):

Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) Predicted 11

Melbourne Stars: Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Tom Rogers, James Seymour, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (C), T O’Connell

Hobart Hurricanes: Asif Ali, Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, D’Arcy Short, James Neesham, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(C), Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) Dream 11

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott, Joe Clarke

Batters: Tim David, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, D’Arcy Short, Beau Webster

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Captain: Joe Clarke

Vice-Captain: Trent Boult