LIVE Updates | Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL T20 Live Cricket Score

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL12 T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates
On Friday, December 16, Match No. 4 of the Big Bash League (BBL) is slated to pit the Melbourne Stars against the Hobart Hurricanes. This thrilling match is scheduled to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday, December 13, the Stars, captained by Adam Zampa, lost to Sydney Thunder by one wicket and didn't get off to the best of starts. Gurinder Sandhu's cameo kept the Stars from winning as the game came down to the wire.
Later on Friday, Big Bash League (BBL) Match No. 5 between the Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers is set to be a battle of the teams. This thrilling matchup will be held at Sydney Showground Stadium.
The Thunder, headed by Jason Sangha, narrowly defeated the Melbourne Stars in their previous match by one wicket after chasing down 123 with one ball remaining. Against the Strikers at home, they'll be trying to do better.
Match Details
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, 4th Match
Big Bash League 2022-23
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
11:35 AM
06:05 AM GMT / 05:05 PM LOCAL
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, 5th Match
Big Bash League 2022-23
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
2:45 PM
09:15 AM GMT / 08:15 PM LOCAL
Live Streaming Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers
Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app.
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable Playing XIs
Melbourne Stars
Tom Rogers, Joe Clarke (wk), Joe Burns, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa (c), Trent Boult
Hobart Hurricanes
Matthew Wade, D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (C), Caleb Jewell, Asif Ali, Tim David, Shadab Khan, James Neesham, Nathan Ellis (VC), Chris Tremain, Riley Meredith
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Probable Playing XIs
Sydney Thunder
Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (c), Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brendan Doggett
Adelaide Strikers
Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c)
