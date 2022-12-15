LIVE Updates | Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL T20 Live Cricket Score

On Friday, December 16, Match No. 4 of the Big Bash League (BBL) is slated to pit the Melbourne Stars against the Hobart Hurricanes. This thrilling match is scheduled to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday, December 13, the Stars, captained by Adam Zampa, lost to Sydney Thunder by one wicket and didn't get off to the best of starts. Gurinder Sandhu's cameo kept the Stars from winning as the game came down to the wire.

Later on Friday, Big Bash League (BBL) Match No. 5 between the Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers is set to be a battle of the teams. This thrilling matchup will be held at Sydney Showground Stadium.

The Thunder, headed by Jason Sangha, narrowly defeated the Melbourne Stars in their previous match by one wicket after chasing down 123 with one ball remaining. Against the Strikers at home, they'll be trying to do better.

Match Details

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, 4th Match

Big Bash League 2022-23

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

11:35 AM

06:05 AM GMT / 05:05 PM LOCAL

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, 5th Match

Big Bash League 2022-23

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

2:45 PM

09:15 AM GMT / 08:15 PM LOCAL

Live Streaming Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers

Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars

Tom Rogers, Joe Clarke (wk), Joe Burns, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa (c), Trent Boult

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade, D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (C), Caleb Jewell, Asif Ali, Tim David, Shadab Khan, James Neesham, Nathan Ellis (VC), Chris Tremain, Riley Meredith

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (c), Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brendan Doggett

Adelaide Strikers

Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c)