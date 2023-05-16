Arjun Tendulkar Gets Bitten By Dog Ahead Of Lucknow Super Giants Vs Mumbai Indians Match, All-Rounder Reveals In Viral Video, WATCH

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar revealed that he had a freak accident ahead of the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. The MI all-rounder had played only a handful of games this season after making his IPL debut last month.

Ahead of IPL 2023’s match no. 63, Arjun Tendulkar was seen telling LSG players that he had got bitten by a dog on his bowling arm a day earlier. The LSG player Yudhvir Singh asks Arjun Tendulkar, ‘How are you doing brother?’ to which Arjun Tendulkar replies, “A dog bit me, a day before”, while showing his bowling hand.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, played in 4 matches this season and picked up 3 wickets. The Mumbai all-rounder, who shifted base to Goa to play Ranji Trophy cricket last season, was bought by five-time IPL winners MI for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2023 auction.

Meanwhile, former India teammates Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir met and hugged each other ahead of the all-important clash between their respective IPL team’s clash on Tuesday evening. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma walked up to mentor of Lucknow Super Giants Gautam Gambhir and shook hands at the practice session in the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday. Rohit Sharma made his T20I debut during the T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa, where Gambhir was playing as the opener.

Gambhir, who was in the news for the heated exchange episode between him and Virat Kohli earlier this season, was seen cracking jokes and smiling along with the Indian captain Rohit Sharma in a video posted by LSG’s Twitter handle.

LSG and MI are placed next to each other in the points table, making the encounter more thrilling. MI is in the third spot with 14 points with seven wins and five losses. Whereas, LSG is just behind MI with 13 points, losing five matches and winning six.

Rohit Sharma’s MI have never won an IPL match against the LSG in the two times the two sides have faced off against each other the IPL so far.