Chennai Super Kings have had a difficult time in IPL 2022 so far with just one win from six games.

With Devon Conway also released from the squad, CSK's bench strength has weakened.

However, there is one good news: Adam Milne has been replaced by Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who is a Lasith Malinga-like bowler.



The other good news is that their star opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is back among runs. After going through a lean patch in first five matches, he stormed back in style with 48-ball 73 vs Gujarat Titans.

Next up is Mumbai Indians, who are looking for their first win of the season and would be looking to come hard at CSK.

Gaikwad has a chance to make history in the MI game as he is just 53 runs away from reaching the 1000-run landmark in IPL. If Gaikwad is able to smash these runs against MI then he will be surpass the great Sachin Tendulkar's tally to become the fastest to reach the milestone.

Even if he fails in MI game, and does it in the next game vs Punjab Kings, he will still make the record.



He has hit 947 runs in 28 innings. While Tendulkar scored his first 1,000 runs in IPL in 31 innings.

Below is the list of the fastest players to reach 1000 runs in IPL:

Sachin Tendulkar - 31 innings

Suresh Raina - 34 innings

Devdutt Padikkal - 35 innings

Rishabh Pant - 35 innings

Rohit Sharma - 37 innings