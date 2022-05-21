After waiting in the wings for a long time, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar is likely to make his IPL debut when the Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in their last match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (May 21).

Arjun even took to Instagram to share some visuals of him bowling to MI batters in the nets, giving rise to speculation about his debut in the Indian Premier League.

Arjun, a left-arm medium-pacer, was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh during the accelerated part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, but has not featured in any game for his side so far.

Mumbai Indians have had an extremely disappointing IPL season, with only three wins in 13 games.

The five-time IPL champions are languishing at the bottom of the points tally with six points.They have been giving chances to players like Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav and Mayank Markande during the last few games of their campaign.

Mumbai Indians are set to face Delhi Capitals today. The match is likely to attract a lot of attention as there are good chances that Arjun Tendulkar will make his debut in the cash-rich league.

Not to forget, this is also an important game for Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals, a must-win game for them as a win here will take them directly to the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore players will be watching this match closely too and praying for a Mumbai Indians win as a loss to DC will take them through to the playoffs.

MI vs DC Predicted XI

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Jaydev Unadkat/Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith

DC Probable XI: Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaeel Ahmed

With ANI inputs