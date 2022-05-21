हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Watch: Mumbai Indians' Arjun Tendulkar bowls perfect yorkers in nets ahead of Delhi Capitals clash in IPL 2022

It's a revenge time for Mumbai as way back in IPL 2018 DC thrashed MI in the last league stage match to end their hopes of qualification. MI will also get support from Bangalore as if they win the game RCB qualifies for the playoffs. 

Source/Twitter

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indias will look to end the IPL 2022 on high with a win against Delhi Capitals in their last league stage match on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. MI are the wooden sponner of the season with just three wins in 13 matches. It is a pride game for Mumbai but Delhi Capitals have everything to play for as it is a do-or-die game for them. 

It's a revenge time for Mumbai as way back in IPL 2018 DC thrashed MI in the last league stage match to end their hopes of qualification. MI will also get support from Bangalore as if they win the game RCB qualifies for the playoffs. 

Ahead of the clash against Delhi, Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle shared a video of Arjun Tendulkar bowling perfect yorkers in a net session. Arjun is with Mumbai for the last two years and is yet to make his IPL debut. The left-arm pacer is practising hard before MI's last game.

MI shared the video with the caption, "Arjun आणि वर नेम  Perfect since ages!  #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians MI TV."

In the caption, MI compared Arjun's yorker with the Mythological character Arjun who was an archer. 

Mumbai became the first team to get knocked out of the playoffs race. After that, they started testing their bench strength and giving chances to young players in the squad. In MI's last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rohit talked about giving opportunities to more players. 

"It is important that the core group plays. We want to keep certain aspects of our Mumbai team. We have one more game after this, and we can try a few more guys in that game," he said. 

