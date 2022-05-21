Cricket is a funny game, one day you are the true rival of each other and on other days you play together. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma while batting together have won many matches for Team India. But as the IPL starts, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai India are one of the biggest rivalries in the league. However, even though the IPL is yet to end the fans can get to see the bromance between Rohit and Virat. The entire Bangalore camp along with captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli can be seen cheering for Mumbai in their clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

RCB is supporting DC for the simple reason as if DC win tonight then Bangalore are going home while if DC lose tonight Bangalore are going into the playoffs. DC have 14 points in 13 games with great NRR of 0.255. RCB have 16 points in 14 games with poor NRR of 0.253. This is the second-worst NRR after MI. So, if MI manage to win the game they DC will stay at 14 points and will not qualify for playoffs while if MI lose the game DC will go through knocking out RCB.

Will Virat Kohli and RCB be present at Wankhede Stadium to cheer for Mumbai?

After winning their last league stage match against Gujarat Titans, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in a candid conversation said that they might come to support MI in the all crucial game.

"Trying to put our feet up and chill out for two days and support Mumbai. We have two more supporters for Mumbai, not just 2 but I think 25 more supporters," Kohli said in an interview for the IPL.

"You might see us in the stadium as well," he added while du Plessis already began the "Mumbai, Mumbai" chants.