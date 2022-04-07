MI vs KKR IPL 2022: Tilak Varma’s range of strokes leaves Ravi Shastri impressed, WATCH

Mumbai Indians have unearthed yet another talent and this time it is young left-handed batter Tilak Varma. The youngster from Hyderabad scored a fine unbeaten 38 off 27 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday (April 6).

Varma, who is in his debut IPL season, scored a fine 61 against Rajasthan Royals in the game played last week. “He has shown a lot of potential in both the innings he has played for Mumbai Indians. I am impressed looking at his wide range of shots- front foot, back foot, sweep,” Shastri told Star Sports.

“There’s a lot of variation in his shot selection. His composure, body language and temperament is very good for a young player. He’s batted very confidently. This player has the potential to go ahead.”

Shastri also claimed that Varma along with Suryakumar Yadav will make the Mumbai Indians' middle-order strong. “He has shown positive intent with his batting and these are good signs for Mumbai Indians. Once Suryakumar Yadav is back in the playing eleven, Mumbai’s middle-order will be strong,” Shastri had said ahead of the match.

Tilak Varma Practices Sweep Shot on Fast Bowler in Net Practice before Match @GameAddictor_ #TilakVarma #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/jJkxVu1rNY — Game Addictor (@GameAddictor_) April 4, 2022

After an 83-run fourth-wicket stand between Suryakumar Yadav (52) and Tilak Varma (38 not out), Pollard (22 not out) smashed the world’s premier fast bowler Pat Cummins for three sixes to end MI’s innings on a high.

Varma got a reprieve in the 13th over when Ajinkya Rahane spooned him after a confusion with Billings. Yadav struck a four and a huge six in the final two deliveries of the same over to give MI's innings some momentum.

Varma grabbed the missed chance with both hand and scooped Cummins over fine leg for a maximum and then followed it with a slash over mid-wicket for a boundary off Chakravarthy.

(with PTI inputs)