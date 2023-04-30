MI Vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI Vs RR IPL 2023 Match No 42 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, April 30

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday night in match no. 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. RR are in top form as they currently lead the points table with five wins from their eight games played so far this season. Royals openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler are in fine form this season as last year's finalist look to get their hands on the trophy this season.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have blown hot and cold this season with three wins from their seven games played so far this season. MI have a very strong batting lineup which is yet to produce its best performance this year. Captain Rohit Sharma will surely look to win this contest on his birthday and get things going for MI this year.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Match No. 42 Details

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 30, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match No. 42 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma

All-rounder: Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jason Behrendorff

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match No 42 Predicted 11

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult/Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Riley Meredith/Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani/Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar and Jason Behrendorff.