MI Vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI Vs RR IPL 2023 Match No 42 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, April 30
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match no. 42 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MI vs RR, Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday night in match no. 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. RR are in top form as they currently lead the points table with five wins from their eight games played so far this season. Royals openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler are in fine form this season as last year's finalist look to get their hands on the trophy this season.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have blown hot and cold this season with three wins from their seven games played so far this season. MI have a very strong batting lineup which is yet to produce its best performance this year. Captain Rohit Sharma will surely look to win this contest on his birthday and get things going for MI this year.
Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Top 5 Records of Hitman That Will Stand The Test Of Time; In Pics
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Match No. 42 Details
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Date & Time: April 30, 730pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.
MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match No. 42 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma
All-rounder: Cameron Green
Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jason Behrendorff
Captain: Jos Buttler
Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Sanju Samson at Wankhede against Mumbai Indians:
Innings : 5
Runs : 211
Avg : 42.2
Strike Rate: 154
HS: 76 #MIvsRR | #MIvRR | #SanjuSamson | #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/pd75qCGVrY— RR True Fans Royal Family (@MeenaRamkishan0) April 30, 2023
MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match No 42 Predicted 11
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult/Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Riley Meredith/Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani/Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar and Jason Behrendorff.
Live Tv