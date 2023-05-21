topStoriesenglish2610978
MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's MI vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No 69 in Mumbai, 330PM IST, May 21

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match no. 69 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MI vs SRH, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Sunrisers HyderabadDream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No 69 in Mumbai, 330PM IST, May 21

The 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is set to take place between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 21. Before the match, here's a comprehensive overview of the MI vs SRH Dream11 prediction. The Mumbai Indians have kept their playoff hopes alive with seven wins in 13 matches. They enter the game in decent form, having won four out of their last six matches. Key players such as Suryakumar Yadav and Piyush Chawla will play crucial roles as they aim for a coveted top-four spot. On the other hand, the SunRisers Hyderabad find themselves struggling at the bottom of the points table, having faced tactical challenges throughout the season. Heinrich Klaasen has been a standout performer with the bat for them. Although considered underdogs, the SunRisers boast a capable lineup and have the potential to cause an upset, promising an exciting contest in Mumbai.

Match Details

MI vs SRH, IPL 2023, Match 69

Date and Time: May 21st, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma/Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal and Chris Jordan.

SunRisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips/Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen/Mayank Dagar, T Natarajan and Nitish Reddy.

Dream 11 

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rahul Tripathi (vc)

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Behrendorff, T Natarajan

