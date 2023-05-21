MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No 69 in Mumbai, 330PM IST, May 21
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match no. 69 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MI vs SRH, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Sunrisers HyderabadDream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
The 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is set to take place between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 21. Before the match, here's a comprehensive overview of the MI vs SRH Dream11 prediction. The Mumbai Indians have kept their playoff hopes alive with seven wins in 13 matches. They enter the game in decent form, having won four out of their last six matches. Key players such as Suryakumar Yadav and Piyush Chawla will play crucial roles as they aim for a coveted top-four spot. On the other hand, the SunRisers Hyderabad find themselves struggling at the bottom of the points table, having faced tactical challenges throughout the season. Heinrich Klaasen has been a standout performer with the bat for them. Although considered underdogs, the SunRisers boast a capable lineup and have the potential to cause an upset, promising an exciting contest in Mumbai.
Aakhri _ game. _#OneFamily #MIvSRH #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/EUQb2H39fd — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 21, 2023
Also Read: RCB vs GT Weather Report From Bangalore: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport At M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Match Details
MI vs SRH, IPL 2023, Match 69
Date and Time: May 21st, 2023, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema
Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Mumbai Indians probable playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma/Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal and Chris Jordan.
SunRisers Hyderabad probable playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips/Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen/Mayank Dagar, T Natarajan and Nitish Reddy.
Dream 11
MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League
Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rahul Tripathi (vc)
All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Cameron Green
Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Behrendorff, T Natarajan
Live Tv