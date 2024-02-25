MI-W vs GG-W WPL 3rd T20 Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch Mumbai Indians Women Vs Gujarat Giants Women Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The second season of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 has commenced, and Gujarat Giants, is all set to open its campaign against defending champion Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Captained by the Australian run machine Beth Mooney, the Gujarat Giants team is keen to make a splash this year. Ahead of the first game, head coach Michael Klinger, mentor and advisor Mithali Raj, captain Mooney and vice-captain Sneh Rana spoke at length about their preparation for the season.

"There's a really excellent sort of vibe in the group as it has been together for a little while now. We worked through some things last week, and they have come to fruition. So, there's a keen sense of anticipation for the first game. And I know the 11 that take the field tomorrow night will take full advantage of that and put their best foot forward," Beth Mooney said.

Echoing the thoughts of her skipper, Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana, who led Gujarat Giants last year after Mooney picked up an injury, said the team is in a good place.

"We have had a good experience so far, and the team has ensured players have all the support they need. The mood in the team is very positive. We have gelled quite well and are hoping for a good start to the tournament," Rana said, according to a release.

In its second season, WPL decided to move away from Mumbai to Bengaluru and New Delhi. Reacting to the move, she said, "It is good that WPL is happening in different cities as we have fans across the country."

"If WPL moves to every city, it gives the franchise a chance to develop a new audience, who can come and watch it play. This will only improve the profile of the tournament and the franchises," Mentor Mithali Raj said.

The former Indian captain touched upon her role, and said she was enjoying working with Gujarat Giants in a big platform like WPL.

"I have been enjoying this role as mentor, working with young players, sharing my knowledge, helping them stay in a good space and perform their roles to the best of their ability," she said.

