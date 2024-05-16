Misbah-ul-Haq Demands Better Strike Rate From Babar Azam Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

As the cricketing world gears up for the highly anticipated ICC T20 World Cup 2024, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has issued a rallying cry to the current skipper, Babar Azam. With the game's evolving dynamics, Misbah believes Babar must be prepared to adapt his batting approach, embracing an attacking mindset to propel his team to glory.

Revered Insights from a Cricketing Legend In a candid interview on Star Sports Press Room, Misbah-ul-Haq, a veteran of 162 T20I matches, shared his invaluable wisdom. Drawing from his vast experience, the former captain emphasized the importance of Babar Azam reading match situations astutely and adjusting his strike rate accordingly.

"We saw he (Babar) improved his strike rate against Ireland. Hopefully, he will bat like that when the team requires that sort of innings from him," Misbah stated, referring to Babar's blistering 75 off 42 balls in the recent T20I series decider against Ireland.

The Need for Aggressive Intent While acknowledging Babar's exceptional talent and ability to anchor innings, Misbah stressed the need for the prolific batter to unleash his aggressive side when required. "If an anchor role is required, then anchor it. But you have to be potentially ready to play at 160-170 or even a strike rate of 200 if the team needs it," he advised.

Misbah's words carry weight, as he understands the ever-evolving landscape of T20 cricket, where scoring rates have skyrocketed, and batting fireworks are the norm. In the fast-paced, high-octane environment of the T20 World Cup, Babar's ability to shift gears seamlessly could be the difference between triumph and disappointment for the Men in Green.

"It will be an important thing for Babar to not bat at 130-140 strike rate if the team is chasing 200," Misbah emphasized, underscoring the need for situational awareness and adaptability.

Handling the External Noise

Inevitably, a player of Babar Azam's caliber attracts scrutiny and criticism, particularly regarding his strike rate in the shortest format. However, Misbah believes that top-tier cricketers possess the mental fortitude to harness this external noise as motivation, using it as fuel to silence their detractors on the grandest of stages.

"Outside noise does affect a player, but good players, who are mentally strong, top cricketers in the world, they take motivation from criticism," Misbah explained. "They write down those noises that yes, I have to answer them on the ground. Somehow, they take motivation from those voices and criticism."

Babar's Responsibility as the Flagbearer As the talismanic leader of the Pakistan side, the onus falls on Babar Azam to spearhead his team's charge at the T20 World Cup. With a formidable batting lineup at his disposal, Babar's ability to lead from the front, setting the tone with his aggressive strokeplay, could prove instrumental in Pakistan's quest for glory.

The cricketing world eagerly awaits to witness Babar's response to Misbah's challenge, as the master batsman prepares to showcase his versatility and adaptability on the grandest stage of them all. As the countdown to the T20 World Cup begins, all eyes will be on Babar Azam, the man tasked with steering Pakistan's fortunes, armed with the wisdom of a cricketing legend and the determination to etch his name in the annals of cricketing history.