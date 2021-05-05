'Mistake was having IPL 2021 in India in the first place': Nasser Hussain

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had come under fire after several criticized the tournament, which was held amidst the country experiencing hostile situation due to the second wave of COVID-19. The league, however, on Tuesday came to an indefinite halt as BCCI along with IPL governing committee mutually agreed to suspend the league after players and other staff tested positive inside the bio-bubble.

Many ex-cricketers welcomed the move and so did former England skipper Nasser Hussain. But while sharing his views on IPL with country witnessing one of it's most dreadful phase due to COVID, the former cricketer said India made a mistake in conducting the tournament in the country in the first place.

“There was no option other than to call off the Indian Premier League. Not after the bio-secure bubbles had been breached in so many places. Enough was enough. This has become far bigger than a game of cricket. The players are not stupid nor insensitive. They would have been fully aware of what has been going on in India."

"They would have seen on their TVs people pleading for hospital beds and oxygen. They would have seen unused ambulances waiting outside cricket grounds and wondered whether it was right for them to carry on playing. And they would have been uncomfortable,” wrote Hussain in his column for the Daily Mail.

“It has been unedifying at times watching this tournament when people are dying just up the road from there. I won’t criticize the players, but it had to be called off. The mistake was made in having the tournament in India in the first place. Six months ago, they held an IPL in the United Arab Emirates and it went brilliantly."

"Covid rates were low and no bubbles were compromised. They could have returned there. Yes, it is easy to say that with hindsight. And India clearly did feel they were through the worst of the virus when they decided to stage this year’s competition,” concluded Nasser Hussain.