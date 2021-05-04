IPL 2021 takes a pause due to COVID-19, ex-cricketers welcome BCCI's step - check reactions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The decision was taken by the BCCI after an emergency meeting with the IPL general council after a string of cricketers and other staff tested positive for the virus.

"These are difficult times, especially in India, and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times," the league said in a statement.

Former cricketers and experts welcomed the move and also hoped that the country wriggle out of the crisis soon. Here are a few tweets:

In view of the COVID crisis in India and with players testing positive, the postponement of IPL with immediate effect is the correct course of action taken by @BCCI and the IPL governing council.

Hope to see IPL back soon in better & safe environment.#IPL2021 #IndiaFightsCOVID19 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 4, 2021

India - it’s heartbreaking to see a country I love so much suffering! You WILL get through this!

You WILL be stronger coming out of this!

Your kindness & generosity NEVER goes unnoticed even during this crisis! #IncredibleIndia — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 4, 2021

Seems a very sensible decision to postpone the IPL .. Now cases have started to appear inside the bubble they had no other option .. Hope everyone stays safe in India and all the overseas players can find a way back to there families .. #IPL2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 4, 2021

I guess it became inevitable in the last couple of days.....Look forward to calling the action in happier times. The #IPL is a great event and I hope it returns stronger when the world is what we knew it to be — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 4, 2021

Number of people infected in IPL growing rapidly: 2 from KKR, 3 from CSK, 1 from SRH and now 2 from DC. Players are both venues, Delhi and Ahmedabad, affected. Whether bio-secure bubble was lax or virus breached it for some other reason still to be determined — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 4, 2021

A suspension looked almost inevitable after Monday's game in Ahmedabad had to be postponed after two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive for COVID-19. Two non-playing members of Chennai Super Kings also contracted the virus in Delhi.

On Tuesday, Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.