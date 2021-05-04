हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021 takes a pause due to COVID-19, ex-cricketers welcome BCCI's step - check reactions

The decision was taken by the BCCI after an emergency meeting with the IPL general council after a string of cricketers and other staff tested positive for COVID-19. 

IPL 2021 takes a pause due to COVID-19, ex-cricketers welcome BCCI&#039;s step - check reactions
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni pose with the IPL trophy. (IPL/File Photo)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The decision was taken by the BCCI after an emergency meeting with the IPL general council after a string of cricketers and other staff tested positive for the virus. 

"These are difficult times, especially in India, and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times," the league said in a statement. 

Former cricketers and experts welcomed the move and also hoped that the country wriggle out of the crisis soon. Here are a few tweets: 

A suspension looked almost inevitable after Monday's game in Ahmedabad had to be postponed after two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive for COVID-19. Two non-playing members of Chennai Super Kings also contracted the virus in Delhi.   

On Tuesday, Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Delhi recorded more COVID-19 related deaths than runs scored on match days

Must Watch

PT13M43S

West Bengal: Petition filed in Supreme Court against Bengal violence