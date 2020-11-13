Mithali Raj is all smiles as she posts picture with these 'two gems' from Indian women's team

India's One-Day Internationals (ODI) skipper Mithali Raj, who recently featured in the 2020 edition of the Women's T20 Challenge, looked all smiles on Friday as she posted a picture of her with 'two gems' from her national team.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the 37-year-old experienced batswoman shared a picture of her in Indian jersey along with leg-spinner Poonam Yadav and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

"In between shots with these two gems of my team @JhulanG10 @poonam_yadav24 #shootday #happydanteras," Raj tweeted along with the photo.

In the photo, the three Indian women cricketers could be seen comfortably sitting on a sofa and smiling as they pose for the camera.

While Mithali led Velocity in the women’s cricket league, while Jhulan and Poonam featured for Trailblazers and Supernovas, respectively.

On a related note, Trailblazers defeated Supernovas by 16 runs in the summit showdown and lift the Women's T20 Challenge title at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Asked to bat first, Trailblazers skipper Smriti Mandhana brought up a captain’s knock of 68 runs off 49 balls to help her side post 118 for three.Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Supernovas with brilliant figures of five for 16. Poonam Yadav and Shashikala Siriwardene also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Salma Khatun claimed impressive figures of three for 18, while Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone took two and a wicket, respectively to help Trailblazers restrict Supernovas to a score of 102 for seven.Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was the top scorer for Supernovas with 36-ball 30 runs.

This was the first time that Trailblazers lifted the title at the tournament.Supernovas had won the other two editions of the Women's T20 Challenge in 2019 and 2018.