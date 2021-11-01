Mohammad Amir slams social media trolls for targeting Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli

After the loss against New Zealand, Indian players were being abused and trolled on social media platforms. Virat Kohli has also been facing flak for his leadership in the game against New Zealand.

Indian paceman Mohammed Shami copped plenty of abuse after India's ten-wicket loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 opening match. "I still believe India is the best team it's just a matter of having a good time or bad time but abusing players and their family is such a shame don't forget the end of the day it's just a game of cricket," Amir tweeted.

Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi starred with the ball before Daryl Mitchell smashed 49 off 35 to help New Zealand defeat India by eight wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup. India was restricted to 110/7 in the allotted twenty overs against New Zealand. No batter was able to stay at the crease for long, and what followed was a lacklustre performance.

For the all-important clash, India made two changes, Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan came in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit Sharma came into bat at number three, while Ishan came out to open alongside KL Rahul, but this move backfired as Ishan did not manage to leave a mark with the bat. After the game against Pakistan, the Indian cricket team was trolled on social media, and Kohli and Mohammed Shami were the ones who were targeted the most by online trolls.

Kohli and boys will next take on Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.