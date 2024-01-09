Mohammed Shami, the experienced fast bowler for India, consistently proves to be a standout performer across various cricket formats. His impactful contributions in Tests and ODIs have often positioned him as a game-changer for the team. Despite showcasing his talent with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shami's international T20 future remains uncertain. Recently, Shami openly acknowledged his lack of clarity regarding his role in the shortest format of the game.

Shami's most recent T20 appearance for India dates back to the T20 World Cup against England last year. Despite his consistent performances, the seasoned pacer has not been included in the T20 squad by the selectors since then. While players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made their return to T20 internationals in the 3-match series against Afghanistan, marking their comeback since the previous year's T20 World Cup, Shami was notably absent from the team.

"Whenever T20s are being talked about, I don't understand if I am in the scheme of things or not. But I believe that there's IPL before the T20 World Cup. I don't know what will happen but playing T20 matches before the World Cup will help you show what your rhythm and performance is. If the team management likes what it sees, I am available for selection," he told Sports Tak.

In a momentous occasion at Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Droupadi Murmu awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award to Team India pacer Mohammed Shami for his outstanding performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India's cricketing sensation, Mohammed Shami, received the Arjuna Award on January 9, 2024, recognizing his stellar display in the ODI World Cup 2023. The award ceremony was a testament to Shami's dedication and prowess on the field.