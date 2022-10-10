MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar in a Chennai Super Kings REUNION in Bengaluru, check PIC here

It was a reunion of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates of sorts when captain MS Dhoni and pacer Deepak Chahar were seen at a private birthday in Bengaluru on Sunday. The pics of Dhoni and Chahar’s meeting soon went viral on social media.

Dhoni has been visiting down south to launch his film production company ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ which will produce films in Tamil, Malayalam and Telegu, according to reports. While Chahar had gone back to NCA in Bengaluru to recover from injury after missing the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa.

Check picture of MS Dhoni meeting Deepak Chahar here…

Exclusive pics of MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar from a birthday celebration at Bangalore! _ pic.twitter.com/vDYrWOrk6e October 9, 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday (October 8) that Chahar would miss the ongoing ODI series against South Africa due to stiffness in his back. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Washington Sundar as replacement for Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa. Mr. Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow,” a BCCI statement read.

“He will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there,” the statement added.

Chahar is coming back from injury after missing the entire IPL 2022 season due to back injury. He is in line to replace injured Jasprit Bumrah if he manages to recover in time. The BCCI is yet to name the replacement for Bumrah for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

Although the ICC deadline for naming the replacement is up, the BCCI hasn’t announced its decision. Mohammed Shami is the other bowler in the running to replace Bumrah, if the BCCI medical team find that he has sufficiently recovered from COVID-19.