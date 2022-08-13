With multiple T20 leagues spreading across the world, the game of cricket is rapidly changing. Cricketers are taking international breaks to take part in these T20 leagues due to less strain on body and more money. All thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was a path-breaking cricket league that continues to grow in brand valuation. CPL, BBL and PSL are some of the major leagues in the world that came after emergence of IPL and its success. Two more leagues are coming next year in form of CSA T20 League and ILT20. Many international stars have already signed up for these 2 new leagues including Quinton de Kock and Kieron Pollard.

Can Indian players play the overseas leagues?

The answer is no and yes. No, when you talk about current international stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Or those players who still abide by BCCI contracts or are playing domestic cricket. If they are, in one way or the other, related to BCCI, they cannot take part in overseas leagues as the board still does not permit players. The player needs to announce retirement from international and domestic cricket to take part in such leagues.

LSG's Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder to play for a new T20 team#CricketTwitter https://t.co/gsVKIlHkxP August 12, 2022

Can MS Dhoni play in overseas leagues like ILT20 and CSA T20 League?

Many Dhoni fans are eager to watch Dhoni play in overseas league, especially after Chennai Super Kings bought a team in the CSA T20 League. CSK have bought the Johannesburg franchise which is yet to get a name. Rumours were that Dhoni might feature as their mentor. However, a BCCI official, in an interview to Indian Express, has rubbished all such rumours, saying that even Dhoni, who has retired from international cricket cannot play the league outside IPL. Why? He says, "It's clear, no Indian player including domestic players can take part in any other league until he is retired from all forms of the game. if any player wants to take part in these upcoming games, he can only do so when he cuts of all ties with BCCI."

The same BCCI official commented on Dhoni's case. Dhoni may have retired from international cricket but he needs to retire from IPL as well to play or take up any role with an overseas team, said the official.