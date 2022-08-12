The Durban franchise in Cricket South Africa T20 league has roped in five players including South African wicketkeeper and batter Quinton de Kock. RPSG, which owns the franchise, named de Kock, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley and Prenelan Subrayan as their first five players. "The players have demonstrated consistent performance over the years and belong to South Africa , West Indies and England," said the press release.

Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RPSG Group said , "I welcome all the players to the RPSG Durban family. It's a new beginning , full of hope and promise. We are confident that the talented players will add to the foundation of the team and will uphold our core philosophy of performance."

Not to forget, RPSG is the same group that also owns Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (LSG). De Kock and Holder are two key foreign recruits of LSG who form core of the team.

