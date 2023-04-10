No One Will Talk About His No Ball: MS Dhoni Hailrously Trolls Rajvardhan Hangargekar Ahead Of CSK vs RR Game In IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a mixed start to their IPL 2023 campaign. In their opening match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the yellow army lost the game. However, they quickly bounced back with a 12-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in their next game at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, also known as "Anbu Den."

In their third game, CSK travelled to Mumbai to face the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. This time, CSK emerged victorious by seven wickets with 11 balls to spare. With two wins and one loss in three games, CSK currently sits fifth on the IPL 2023 points table with four points. Meanwhile, CSK captain MS Dhoni recently made headlines for his savage trolling of teammate Rajvardhan Hangargekar during a promotional event for the CSK franchise. Dhoni mocked the young all-rounder over some no-balls he had bowled in the first two matches of the season. Hangargekar revealed that it was his first-ever fan event, and Dhoni playfully teased him for taking the longest to get ready.

Dhoni's comment, "Basically, he is saying no one will talk about his no balls," has since gone viral on social media, delighting fans and sparking memes. The incident highlights Dhoni's sense of humour and ability to lighten the mood in the CSK camp.

Despite the early setbacks, CSK will be looking to build momentum and climb up the IPL 2023 points table. With the experienced leadership of MS Dhoni and a talented squad, they will be a force to be reckoned with as the tournament progresses.