Who Will Break Kohli's Record Of Scoring Most Runs In Single Season Of IPL? Shastri Answers

Ravi Shastri, a former Indian cricketer and coach, has expressed his belief that Shubman Gill, a rising star playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, has the potential to surpass Virat Kohli's record for most runs scored in a single season. Kohli, a former Indian captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore player, currently holds the record for the highest number of runs scored in an IPL season, having scored 973 runs in 16 matches during IPL 2016.

"He has to be an opening batsman, because only then will he get many opportunities to score runs. I feel it is Subhman Gill because he is in good form and also because he plays top of the order. So he will get a good number of opportunities to score runs. The pitches are good, so if he can score 80-100 runs consecutively in two or three innings, then at that point of time only he will already have 300-400 runs," Shastri told Star Sports, the official TV broadcasters of IPL 2023.

"According to me, it is very difficult to break the record, because 900 plus runs is huge but one thing is opening batsmen will get two extra matches and two extra innings, so opening batsmen can only break this record if it is possible," he added.

Virat Kohli in 2016 IPL

In IPL 2016, Virat Kohli had a remarkable season with the RCB. He scored a record-breaking 973 runs in just 16 matches, averaging an astounding 81.08. Kohli also smashed four centuries and seven half-centuries, demonstrating his incredible consistency and skill. Despite Kohli's outstanding individual performance, RCB lost in the final to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nevertheless, Kohli's performance remains one of the greatest batting displays in IPL history and a testament to his extraordinary talent as a cricketer.

According to Shastri, the standout performers in IPL 2023 so far are the young cricketers Tilak Varma and Sai Sudharsan.

"If we look at what's happened till now, then the two left-handers, Tilak Varma and Sudharshan, one is 20 years old, the other is 21, they have been a lot of fun to watch. Because they seem to have a future, their temperament and maturity which we can see shows the potential they have to be good players," he said.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared his opinion on the player who has impressed him the most in IPL 2023.

"One is definitely Tilak Varma, he has impressed us a lot. He batted well last year and has performed this year as well. Even his attitude is very good. He looks like he can be a leader in the future. And the second is Jurel, the way Jurel has batted from his first innings, I couldn't even imagine the quality of his shots under pressure. So that is one boy who has impressed, even though it's still in the early stages, but these are promising signs" said Irfan.