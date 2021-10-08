MS Dhoni is the mastermind behind Deepak Chahar’s proposal - check out how

Despite ending up on the losing site, Deepak Chahar stole the limelight after the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) clash between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, which the latter won by six wickets. After the conclusion of the match, which was ruled by Punjab skipper KL Rahul, the CSK seamer went up to the stands and proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj. Chahar’s girlfriend didn’t take long to say ‘Yes’ to his proposal followed by applause all around the stadium.

The romantic gesture not just won Chahar's girlfriend's heart but it certainly won a lot many on the internet as the video went viral on the internet.

The video of the moment was also shared on social media by CSK, where they wrote: "Congratulations Cherry.! Stay Merry".

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar’s father - Lokendra Singh Chahar opened up on the details of the surprising event and revealed that CSK skipper MS Dhoni was the mastermind behind the pacer’s proposal and he was aware of the happenings well in advance.

Talking to Jagran.com, Lokendra Singh said that Dhoni changed the plans of Deepak Chahar who wanted to propose during the IPL 2021 playoffs. However, on the advice of the wicket-keeper batsman, he planned out the thing during the last league match of CSK.

Notably, Deepak Chahar and Jaya celebrated their special day in a cake-cutting ceremony after the match. Several CSK players, including Dhoni, and staff members also featured in the celebratory moment. The video of the same was shared by CSK batsman Suresh Raina on his Instagram account.

Watch the video here:

Jaya and Deepak have known each other for a long time and the reports of them dating were doing the rounds for the last couple of months. In order to cheer the pacer, Jaya travelled to UAE and is a part of CSK’s bio-bubble.

Deepak Chahar's sister Malti confirmed on Instagram that the name of the girl the seamer proposed is Jaya Bhardwaj and she is from Delhi. As per a news report on news18.com, Jaya works in a corporate firm and is the sister of Big Boss fame Sidharth Bhardwaj.

The report further stated that the CSK and Team India cricketer will tie the knot soon after the conclusion of IPL 2021.