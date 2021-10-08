Watch: Deepak Chahar celebrate engagement with fiancé Jaya Bhardwaj with CSK teammates

It was a day to remember for Chennai Super Kings paceman Deepak Chahar. Although MS Dhoni’s side lost their last league match to Punjab Kings in Dubai, the CSK fast bowler got down on one knee in the stands and proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj. Chahar’s girlfriend didn’t take long to say ‘Yes’ to his proposal followed by applause all around the stadium.

CSK’s official social media handle shared the video of the same which went viral in no time. In another video shared by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Deepak Chahar and Jaya can be seen celebrating their special day in a cake-cutting ceremony. Several CSK players and staff members also featured in the celebratory moment.

“Congratulations Deepak & Jaya.! Merry moments from the Cherry Celebrations.!” CSK captioned the video.

Watch the video here…

Jaya and Deepak have known each other for a long time and the reports of them dating were doing the rounds from the last couple of months. In order to cheer the pacer, Jaya travelled to UAE and is a part of CSK’s bio-bubble.

Deepak Chahar's sister Malti confirmed on Instagram that the name of the girl the seamer proposed is Jaya Bhardwaj and she is from Delhi. As per a news report on news18.com, Jaya works in a corporate firm and is the sister of Big Boss fame Sidharth Bhardwaj.

The report further stated that the CSK and Team India cricketer will tie the knot soon after the conclusion of IPL 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the pacer shared a couple of photos with the love of his life and asked fans to shower their blessings on the couple. “Picture says it all. Need all your blessings #taken,” Chahar captioned his post on Instagram.

According to reports, Deepak has introduced Jaya to the entire Indian squad and CSK teammates a few months back. Jaya is a graduate of Mumbai University.

Off the field, love was the ultimate winner. But, in the field, it wasn’t a good day for Chahar, who conceded 48 off his 4 overs with a wicket to his name and CSK lost the match against Punjab by six wickets.