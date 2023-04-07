Watch: MS Dhoni Meets Ishan Kishan, Sachin Tendulkar Visits Wankhede Stadium Ahead Of MI vs CSK in IPL 2023

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League's El Clasico between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is just one day away, and preparations for this match of the season are in full swing. The captain of the CSK team, MS Dhoni, took a break from training to visit the MI dugout where he met Rohit Sharma & Co. The 41-year-old also had a brief conversation with Ishan Kishan. During the practice sessions, other members of the CSK squad, including Ravindra Jadeja and DJ Bravo, also had some fun interactions with the MI players. It is worth noting that the CSK team is in Mumbai for the match, which will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Sachin Tendulkar, the former India and Mumbai Indians legend, also arrived at Wankhede, which is his home ground. The Master Blaster had a chat with the MI team members and provided their captain, Rohit Sharma, with some useful batting advice.

In the opening match of the season, MI, led by Rohit Sharma, lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Tilak Varma's unbeaten 84-run innings helped the five-time IPL champions score 171 runs. However, the bowling department failed miserably, and Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli's performances led RCB to an easy victory. Despite the setback, the team knows how to bounce back, and they will try to do so in the MI vs CSK match.

The MS Dhoni-led team made a comeback in their second match against Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk, winning by 12 runs after losing to Gujarat Titans in the opening match. Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his incredible form in IPL 2023 by scoring his second half-century to help CSK score a massive 217 runs. Although the bowlers initially struggled and gave away extra runs, they eventually managed to control the LSG side, restricting them to 205/7 to secure their first win of the IPL 2023. However, despite their victory, their performance was far from flawless, and their lacklustre bowling may cost them in the upcoming match at Wankhede.

The stage is set for an exciting encounter between two of the biggest teams in IPL history, and fans cannot wait to see who will come out on top.