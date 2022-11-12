topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

Dhoni joining BJP?: Cricket fans can't keep calm as CSK captain meets Home Minister Amit Shah

With a record of winning the most ICC trophies as a captain for India, Dhoni is India's most successful captain.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Dhoni joining BJP?: Cricket fans can't keep calm as CSK captain meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Former India captain and skipper of Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni's photo with India's Home Minister Amit Shah has gone viral on internet on Saturday. the netizens started wondering if Dhoni is joining politics. In the photo that went viral on social media sites, Dhoni can be seen shacking hands with Amit Shah. The event marked the 75th anniversary of India Cements, a business owned by former BCCI President N Srinivasan, who also owns the Dhoni-captained Chennai Super Kings of the IPL. RN Ravi, the governor of Tamil Nadu, attended the event with Dhoni and Shah. Shah flew privately from New Delhi to Chennai to attend the function. L. Murugan, the state president of the BJP, and other top BJP leaders welcomed him at the airport.

Also Read: Here's what MS Dhoni messaged Virat Kohli during his rough patch - Check Out

With a record of winning the most ICC trophies, Dhoni is India's most successful captain. The wicketkeeper-batsman led India to victories in the 50-over World Cup in 2011 at home, the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007, and the Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.

Here's how Twitter reacted to MS Dhoni meeting Amit Shah -

Live Tv

MS DhoniMS Dhoni news updateMS Dhoni NewsMS Dhoni updateMS Dhoni BJPMS Dhoni Amit ShahAmit ShahAmit Shah news updateamit shah newsAmit Shah update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss