Dhoni joining BJP?: Cricket fans can't keep calm as CSK captain meets Home Minister Amit Shah
With a record of winning the most ICC trophies as a captain for India, Dhoni is India's most successful captain.
Former India captain and skipper of Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni's photo with India's Home Minister Amit Shah has gone viral on internet on Saturday. the netizens started wondering if Dhoni is joining politics. In the photo that went viral on social media sites, Dhoni can be seen shacking hands with Amit Shah. The event marked the 75th anniversary of India Cements, a business owned by former BCCI President N Srinivasan, who also owns the Dhoni-captained Chennai Super Kings of the IPL. RN Ravi, the governor of Tamil Nadu, attended the event with Dhoni and Shah. Shah flew privately from New Delhi to Chennai to attend the function. L. Murugan, the state president of the BJP, and other top BJP leaders welcomed him at the airport.
Here's how Twitter reacted to MS Dhoni meeting Amit Shah -
Eye Fest ___@tarak9999 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/whTCVvjhh0 — V A M S I _ (@KamalHassan97) November 12, 2022
Ms Dhoni meet Amit Shah _ pic.twitter.com/Tpe1klhay4 — VIRATIAN (@cricVed) November 12, 2022
MS Dhoni and Mota Bhai @AmitShah ji together ___@msdhoni __#MSDhoni_ pic.twitter.com/Nsm8PTkpsV — Harish Paliwal (@_harishpaliwal_) November 12, 2022
MS Dhoni meets India's Home Minister, Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/w2XbCkTTBx — 5TH UMPIRE (@5TH__UMPIRE) November 12, 2022
Mutuals ____.#MSDhoni #Pawankalyan pic.twitter.com/e9AEPDkiPd— DexterMorgan (@Introvertmsd) November 12, 2022
Amit Saha gets a chance to meet ms dhoni https://t.co/ave5VJHgUw — PHENOMENAL (@Phenomenall___) November 12, 2022
Thala standing for National Anthem brings back memories! #MSDhoni & Shri #AmitShah at the India Cements Platinum Jubilee event today in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/GFt83cxco0 — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) November 12, 2022
Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni with Home Minister Amit Shah_ pic.twitter.com/qB2LQyfVOO — Richi (@zindahoonyaar) November 12, 2022
MS Dhoni meets Home Minister Amit Shah_
Both are present in an India Cements Event. pic.twitter.com/BPdyEzH2kA— The Analyzer- ELECTION UPDATES (@Indian_Analyzer) November 12, 2022
Home minister amit shah meets Indian legend Ms Dhoni https://t.co/jytOzVmWmu — Rohit Sharma (@Thalastan7) November 12, 2022
MS Dhoni meets Amit Shah during India cements event in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/7ldOtG5JX9 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 12, 2022
