MS Dhoni Retirement: Chennai Super Kings Bowling Coach Dwayne Bravo Gives HUGE Update On Skipper’s Availability In 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Dwayne Bravo provided some big to the team’s fans on the availability of their skipper MS Dhoni for the 2024 season. Dhoni has become the first captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to guide his team to 10 finals after CSK defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

Dhoni’s former CSK teammate and current bowling coach Dwayne Bravo confirmed that the CSK skipper would return as player in the next edition. In the post-match interview with broadcasters Star Sports, when anchor Mayanti Langer asked Bravo on whether Dhoni will be seen in the coveted yellow jersey, Bravo said, ‘100 percent’.

“100 percent. Especially, with the Impact Player rule. It will keep prolonging his career,” Bravo said, much to the delight of Matthew Hayden and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who were standing next to Bravo during the interview.

“He bats really deep. I think the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, (Shivam) Dube... these guys make a huge difference. You don't require much from MS. But he has the ability to keep his calm when the team is under pressure,” Bravo further said.

Dhoni, himself, confirmed to commentator Harsha Bhogle in the post-match presentation that he will take a call on his availability in IPL 2024 before December auctions.

“I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home from January, been practicing since March, so we will see. January 31 was when I got out of the house, finished my work, and started practicing from 2nd or 3rd of March. It takes a lot, but I have ample time to decide. I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I have ample time to decide. The auction is in December,” Dhoni said on Tuesday.

Dhoni is 41 years of age and retired from international cricket in 2020. However, in IPL 2023, Dhoni has maintained a strike-rate of 185.7 in spite of his struggles with an injury to his knee since the start of the season.