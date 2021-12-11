हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s pic with Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi goes viral, fans say ‘dil ko sukoon aagya dekhkar’

In the photo shared on Instagram, Dhoni can be seen smiling as he poses for a pic alongside Pankaj Tripathi, who is part of the upcoming movie ‘83’, which is based on the story of India's maiden cricket world cup victory in 1983.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni recently visited Film City Road in Goregaon, Mumbai to shoot an advertisement with veteran Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Notably, Dhoni's latest photo with actor Tripathi went viral on social media in no time and fans were quick to react to the legendary pic.

Here's the pic:

Here's how fans reacted:

Earlier this week, Dhoni met his old teammate Yuvraj Singh, possibly for an ad shoot according to the Punjab southpaw's latest Instagram story. The duo was seen having a chat with each other while sitting on a couch.

Yuvraj Singh shared a boomerang on his Instagram story and even tagged MS Dhoni in it. Check Yuvraj’s Instagram story here:

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The defending champions have also retained Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

Interestingly, Dhoni led CSK to their fourth IPL title in 2021. The Chennai-based franchise is now the second most successful team after Mumbai Indians who have won the marquee title for record five times.

