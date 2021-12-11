MS Dhoni’s pic with Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi goes viral, fans say ‘dil ko sukoon aagya dekhkar’

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni recently visited Film City Road in Goregaon, Mumbai to shoot an advertisement with veteran Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi.

In the photo shared on Instagram, Dhoni can be seen smiling as he poses for a pic alongside Pankaj Tripathi, who is part of the upcoming movie ‘83’, which is based on the story of India's maiden cricket world cup victory in 1983.

Notably, Dhoni's latest photo with actor Tripathi went viral on social media in no time and fans were quick to react to the legendary pic.

Earlier this week, Dhoni met his old teammate Yuvraj Singh, possibly for an ad shoot according to the Punjab southpaw's latest Instagram story. The duo was seen having a chat with each other while sitting on a couch.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The defending champions have also retained Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

Interestingly, Dhoni led CSK to their fourth IPL title in 2021. The Chennai-based franchise is now the second most successful team after Mumbai Indians who have won the marquee title for record five times.