MS Dhoni spotted at US Open 2022 watching Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner with Kapil Dev, video goes viral - WATCH

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni was spotted watching the men's singles quarterfinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the US Open 2022 a few days back. Dhoni attended the match with another cricketing great from Indian Kapil Dev and world renowned chef Vikas Khanna. The trio were sitting in the VIP stand as Alcaraz and Sinner went on with the tough clash. Alcaraz eventually won the contest. He has also won the semi-finals clash vs Frances Tiafoe to reach the final where he will meet Casper Ruud on Sunday (September 11).

Coming back to Dhoni's viral video, the Chennai Super Kings captain is known for his love for tennis. In the past, he has also attended Wimbledon. Dhoni travelled all the way frm Ranchi to New York to attend the match and because he does not share life updates on social media, his video and pictures while watching the match have gone viral. What's more fascinating is MSD smiling when he realised that the cameras have managed to spot him in the crowd. He smiled and waved at the camera while Kapil Dev also smiled.

Watch it here.

Not to forget, Dhoni will return to cricketing action in IPL 2023. In IPL 2022, CSK could not defend their title and after their last match, Dhoni said that he is not looking to retire and he will be back to play the next edition, which hopefully will take place in India. Dhoni said that he does not want to disappoint his fans and want to play call it a day only in front of the home fans in Chennai.

Even after international retirement, Dhoni's fan following has not gone down. In fact, it has only doubled. Because Dhoni is inactive on social media, he gets all the attention when he makes an appearance in front of the camera. Recently, Dhoni went viral on social media when Rishabh Pant missed to hit the stumps in the Asia Cup 2022 game vs Sri Lanka, that Team India eventually lost to get knocked out of the tournament.