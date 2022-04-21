MS Dhoni turned the clock back as he finished another cricket game in style.

The occasion was also fitting as CSK were playing their arch-rivals MI and needing 17 off the last over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat, Dhoni smashed 6,4,2,4 to take Chennai to an brilliant win.

MI suffered their seventh loss on the trot which is also the longest losing streak in the history of IPL.

Unadkat started the over with a wicket of well-set Dwaine Pretorious who smashed 22 off 14 balls. It seemed as if MI will pull off their first win of the season. But it was not to be as MS Dhoni had made up his mind and smashed the required 17 in the over to take his side home.

Dhoni was hailed on Twitter as many felt the finisher is still not finished.

Match report:

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets in their Indian Premier League. CSK chased down the target of 156 in the final ball with MS Dhoni hitting the winning runs -- a four -- and remaining not out on 28.

Ambati Rayudu top-scored for CSK with a 35-ball 40 while Robin Uthappa chipped in with a 30. For MI, Daniel Sams took four wickets for 30 runs while Jaydev Unadkat got two.

Mumbai Indians had posted 155 for 7 with Tilak Varma top-scoring with 51 not out from 43 balls while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with a 21-ball 32. For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary took three wickets for 19 runs while Dwayne Bravo got two. This was MI's seventh loss on the trot.

Earlier, in the day, Dhoni was hailed for his sharp cricketing mind for dismissing Kieron Pollard.

With PTI inputs