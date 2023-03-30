topStoriesenglish2589473
MS Dhoni - Then, Now, Forever: Fans In Awe Of CSK Captain's Longevity And Fitness Ahead Of IPL 2023

Despite being one of the youngest captains in IPL 2008, Dhoni is now the oldest skipper in the league, but his sublime fitness has helped him stick around in the world's most competitive T20 league even after his international retirement.

The captains of all the franchises participating in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season gathered for a pre-season photoshoot with the IPL 2023 trophy, just 24 hours before the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni, the only captain who remains from the first-ever IPL season in 2008, led Chennai Super Kings back then and will be leading them again in the 16th edition of IPL. This fact left fans in awe of his longevity and some even hailed him as the ultimate 'GOAT.'

Despite being one of the youngest captains in IPL 2008, Dhoni is now the oldest skipper in the league, but his sublime fitness has helped him stick around in the world's most competitive T20 league even after his international retirement. Fans were thrilled to see Dhoni back in action as his team takes on defending champions Gujarat in the first match of the season.

Last season, Chennai Super Kings finished second-bottom, but this time around, they will be hoping to improve and add to their tally of four IPL titles. The 41-year-old Dhoni has kept his future with CSK a mystery, with many fans speculating that this could be his final year with the team. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's team, Mumbai Indians, will be hoping to become the second team after them to retain the IPL title after having defeated Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash last year.

