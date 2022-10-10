MS Dhoni to produce movies in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam with 'Dhoni Entertainment', check details HERE

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has taken his connection with Chennai to next level with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) already and now the former India captain has launched a new entertainment company called MS Dhoni Entertainment. The company will now produce films in Tamil alongside other Southern Indian languages like Telugu and Malyalam. The production house is owned by the World Cup winning captain for India and his spouse Sakshi. The company has already produced movies like Roar of the Lion, The Hidden Hindu and Blaze to Glory.

“Dhoni is launching his film production company in south ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ to produce films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam,” LetsCinema made this announcement on Sunday using their Twitter handle.

Roar of the Lion: The movie is about Chennai Super Kings (CSK) return in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after suffering from a two year ban from the competition.

The Blaze to Glory: This is a documentary of India's historic World Cup win in the year 2011. India lifted the trophy after 28 years of long wait.

The Hidden Hindu: This movie was based on author Akshat Gupta and is a mythological thriller.

After these three movies, MS Dhoni is taking his company to the next level aiming to produce movies in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Coming to cricket, MS Dhoni is likely to play his last IPL with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after announcing last season that whenever he retires from the competition, he will do it in front of his home crowd. Notably, the legendary India skipper is the only captain to win all three major ICC trophies which includes - ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy. Recently, he came live in a press conference which was expected to be his announcement on the IPL future but he shocked the world when he launched a biscuit.