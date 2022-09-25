MS Dhoni STUMPS everyone by making THIS announcement, fans say 'why, sir why?'

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni sent his fans into a tizzy when yesterday on September 24 (Saturday), he posted a creative on his Facebook and said that he will be going live on his page to announce a big news tomorrow on September 25 (Sunday). His fans, especially from Chennai, thought the great man is calling it quits from all forms of the game. That meant Dhoni was going to stop playing the only tournament he takes part in, which is the Indian Premier League. The CSK captain has won 4 titles for his franchise since 2008. But thankfully, Dhoni has stumped everyone again. He did not announce his retirement but launched a biscuit in a LIVE event.

All of the build up to the live turned out to be a marketing campaign and relieved fans blamed Dhoni for giving them nervous few last hours, thinking he will retire from IPL. Take a look at how fans saw the funny side of MSD launching a biscuit after all the hype.

Not to forget, at the end of IPL 2022, Dhoni was quizzed on his retirement by a commentator. He had then said that he will be back playing for Chennai Super Kings next year in IPL 2023, which hopefully will be held in all cities like the previous editions. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has told state associations that league will be back in home and away format from next year. That means Dhoni will get to play at least 7 matches at Chepauk.

He had said that he wanted to thank the crowd and that it is fitting that he retires in front of the Chennai fas who have given so much love to MSD over the years.

Dhoni had further said that playing IPL 2023 in a home and away format will help him say thank you to the fans even in other cities like Delhi, Hyderabad etc as he has received love from everywhere.