MS Dhoni Visits Ancestral Village In Uttarakhand With Wife Sakshi Dhoni, Check Viral Pics Here

It is without a mention clear that former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni needs no introduction to almost anyone on the internet or real life. His fan base across the globe is just too huge and many of those fans expected to see him during the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament taking place in India this year. However, the legendary cricketer was miles away from cricketing action as he visited his ancestral village in Uttarakhand along with wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Sakshi Dhoni posted a cute photo of Dhoni and her standing at the scenic Lwali village in Uttarakhand's Almora district.

'Eventful day amongst all the Dhonis! Trust me there are many here,'' she captioned the post. (Cricket World Cup 2023: '2019 Revenge Completed For MS Dhoni,' Fans React As Team India Beat New Zealand In Semifinal)

Check the post here:

It was posted on November 15 and has already gotten over a lakh likes and comments. Despite having a large following, Dhoni rarely posts anything on social media, so fans were ecstatic to see him. While some admirers greeted him in Uttarakhand, many more complimented his wife Sakshi for sharing the photo.

Under his direction, India won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. Prior to that, in the competition's inaugural 2007 South Africa edition, he had guided India to victory in the ICC World T20. Dhoni became the first and remains the only captain to have won all three ICC Trophies when India won the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2013. With 332 international matches played as captain, he owns the record.