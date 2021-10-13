हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup 2021

MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Team India: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain MS Dhoni was brought in by the BCCI as a mentor to Team India for the T20 World Cup, Sourav Ganguly the president of BCCI informed recently that Dhoni will not be taking any kind of fees to mentor the Indian team.

MS Dhoni won&#039;t charge any fee for being mentor of Team India: Sourav Ganguly
Picture credit: Twitter

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not charge any fee for mentoring the Indian cricket team during this month's T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told PTI on Tuesday. The iconic former captain was brought in as a mentor by the BCCI last month when it announced the squad for the mega-event, scheduled to start October 17.

"Dhoni will not charge anything to mentor the Indian team," Ganguly said.

The 40-year-old Dhoni retired from international cricket last year, his last India game being the 2019 World Cup semi-final, which the team lost to New Zealand. It is believed that Dhoni was brought in for his experience in devising near-perfect white ball strategies. He led his franchise Chennai Super Kings into the IPL finals on Sunday.

One of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket, the enigmatic wicketkeeper-batter led India to two world titles -- the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup in India.

The reticent player's retirement, announced by him through an Instagram post on August 15 last year, had taken the cricket world by surprise and he has not spoken even once about it after that.

The highly-respected player from Jharkhand played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20 Internationals amassing 4876, 10773 and 1617 runs respectively across formats.

He has largely kept a low profile after retiring internationally, focussing on his IPL engagements and organic farming at his home town Ranchi.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021MS DhoniSourav GangulyBCCIChennai Super Kings
Next
Story

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Delhi Capitals aim for 'clarity of mind' against Kolkata Knight Riders, says coach Mohammed Kaif

Must Watch

PT3M52S

India's security policy got boost only after 2014, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat