MS Dhoni's name among alleged 'benami' owners of Amrapali Group’s Noida projects

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s name appears in a list of buyers who have not claimed their flats in the controversial housing projects by the Amrapali Group in Noida and Greater Noida. Dhoni appears in the list of 1800 ‘benami’ flat owners in the projects in Noida, who have not claimed their properties yet, according to a list published in Times of India newspaper. In total, there are 9538 flats in the Amrapali projects that have not been claimed by their owners.

Dhoni’s name was at No. 14 in the list for the project named Sapphire Phase 1, and there are two penthouses (C-P5 and P6) at the Amrapali project located at Noida Sector 45. However, the name has been spelt as Mahendra Singh Doni in the list published by the Supreme Court in newspapers.

The list was published in Times of India on Thursday, and Dhoni’s name (apparently misspelt as Doni), appeared on the second page of the list. It asks those who have been named in the list to update their information on the Office of Receiver’s website and make any pending payments if they are willing to take possession of the flats after their completion.

The authorities are releasing the name of all the flat owners who have not claimed the flats yet, and they have been given 15 days to claim their flats. Those who fail to do so, their allotments will be cancelled and their flats will be resold in the market by the Court receiver.

The rest of the list will be published next week. Last month, the receiver had submitted a list of 9,538 flats in the projects of the Amrapali Group not claimed by their buyers yet.

Dhoni had been brand ambassador of the Amrapali Group for seven years and had been targeted on social media for the company’s incomplete projects. This is yet another controversy that Dhoni finds himself embroiled in, just a couple of days after he was named mentor of Team India for T20 World Cup 2021.

The Reunion we all have been waiting for @msdhoni returns to mentor #TeamIndia for the #T20WorldCup How excited are you to see him back? pic.twitter.com/znPWBLeYNo — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

The BCCI apex council on Thursday (September 9) received a complaint against former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s appointment as the Indian team’s mentor for the T20 World Cup, citing the conflict of interest clause in the Lodha Committee reforms.

Former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta, who has previously filed a series of Conflict of interest complaints against players and administrators, has sent a letter to the apex council members that Dhoni's appointment is a violation of the Conflict of Interest clause, under which one person cannot hold two posts. Dhoni is also captain of Chennai Super Kings IPL franchise.