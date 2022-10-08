Yeh MS Dhoni hai ya Shoaib Malik: Twitter can't keep calm as photo of former India captain's wax statue goes viral - Check Posts
Dhoni was recently trending on the Twitter after an old video of the former cricketer began doing the rounds of the Internet.
Former India captain MS Dhoni is certainly one of the most loved cricketers in the country. He is so much admired by his fans that there are many statues all around the world. On Friday, a photo of the CSK captain's statue from Karnataka's Mysore went viral on the internet. The image was shared by Mufaddal Vohra. This is probably the first time that the statue has been unveiled and the photo has got over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Even though Dhoni has a huge fan base in the country, Twitter users trolled the maker of the statue for making it look more like Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and not like MS Dhoni.
Here's how Twitter reacted to MS Dhoni's wax statue from Mysore -
MS Dhoni wax statue in Mysore. pic.twitter.com/KdsKcPLsaM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2022
_ pic.twitter.com/CvpKDbIr8o — Jethalal_ (@jethalal_babita) October 7, 2022
That's a big no from me — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 7, 2022
Shut up that's Shoaib not Dhoni _ https://t.co/QYvWWHXiid — Inactive || Bunny _ (@starlord_pro_) October 7, 2022
Did too much on MS. _ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2022
Sania mirza ka husband lgra merko to _ — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) October 7, 2022
MS ko chhapri bana diya hai!! Agar usne dekh liya toh banaane wale pe defamation case thokega __— Abhishek Sharma (@Abhysharma13) October 7, 2022
___
____ ___ ___ ________ __, __ ___ ___ ___ Statue ____ _____ — Ashutosh_ (@IAshutoshMittal) October 7, 2022
Ye Dhoni kam tiktokar zyada lag Rahe hai _ — Niladri ____ (@Niladri1877) October 7, 2022
Ayo tere naam Selmon Singh Dhoni — Vikram __ (@shortarmpull) October 7, 2022
___ adipurush walo ne banaya h kya— Devraj Babbar (@devraj_babbar) October 7, 2022
Chhapri lag rha _ — Vishal18_ (@I_vishalverma) October 7, 2022
Yeeh konse angle se ms dhoni lag rha hain___ — Yash (@Yash34528506) October 7, 2022
