Yeh MS Dhoni hai ya Shoaib Malik: Twitter can't keep calm as photo of former India captain's wax statue goes viral - Check Posts

Former India captain MS Dhoni is certainly one of the most loved cricketers in the country. He is so much admired by his fans that there are many statues all around the world. On Friday, a photo of the CSK captain's statue from Karnataka's Mysore went viral on the internet. The image was shared by Mufaddal Vohra. This is probably the first time that the statue has been unveiled and the photo has got over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Even though Dhoni has a huge fan base in the country, Twitter users trolled the maker of the statue for making it look more like Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and not like MS Dhoni.

Here's how Twitter reacted to MS Dhoni's wax statue from Mysore -

MS Dhoni wax statue in Mysore. pic.twitter.com/KdsKcPLsaM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2022

That's a big no from me — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 7, 2022

Shut up that's Shoaib not Dhoni _ https://t.co/QYvWWHXiid — Inactive || Bunny _ (@starlord_pro_) October 7, 2022

Did too much on MS. _ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2022

Sania mirza ka husband lgra merko to _ — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) October 7, 2022

MS ko chhapri bana diya hai!! Agar usne dekh liya toh banaane wale pe defamation case thokega __ October 7, 2022

Ye Dhoni kam tiktokar zyada lag Rahe hai _ — Niladri ____ (@Niladri1877) October 7, 2022

Ayo tere naam Selmon Singh Dhoni — Vikram __ (@shortarmpull) October 7, 2022

___ adipurush walo ne banaya h kya October 7, 2022

Chhapri lag rha _ — Vishal18_ (@I_vishalverma) October 7, 2022