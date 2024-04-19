Advertisement
MI Bowler Completely Ignores Hardik During Final, Rohit Sets Field; Video Goes Viral - Watch

As Madhwal prepared to deliver the final six balls, footage captured Pandya conferring with the bowler on field settings.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
The April 19th clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur will be etched in IPL folklore. With Punjab needing 12 runs off the final over, all eyes were on Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to marshal his troops. However, in a surprising turn of events, it was his predecessor Rohit Sharma who appeared to take charge, leading to frantic discussions with young pacer Akash Madhwal before the decisive over.

Tactical Masterstroke or Captaincy Clash?

As Madhwal prepared to deliver the final six balls, footage captured Pandya conferring with the bowler on field settings. Suddenly, Rohit Sharma strode across from the dugout, clearly keen to lend his tactical expertise. What ensued was an animated discussion between the three cricketers, with Rohit appearing to override Pandya's original plan.

"It was a tense moment, and both Rohit and Hardik are master tacticians. Clearly, there was a difference of opinion on how to counter the rampant Rabada," former India opener Aakash Chopra analysed. "In the end, Rohit's wealth of experience seems to have prevailed."

The Matchwinning Move

The moved proved decisive, as Madhwal's very first delivery – a searing yorker wide outside off-stump – led to Rabada's run-out to seal a narrow 9-run win for Mumbai.

Changing of the Guard?

The incident sparked fevered debate on whether Pandya had momentarily ceded control to his former captain. While Rohit has moved into a player-mentor role this season, the vision of him actively directing strategy was disconcerting for some.

"It was beautiful to watch Rohit seamlessly transition into the mentor role for this young Mumbai squad," gushed former India coach Ravi Shastri. "To still have that aura and command respect speaks volumes about his stature."

Contrasting Viewpoints

However, others felt it undercut Pandya's authority as captain. "Hardik is a world-class leader whose tactics have already won Mumbai a title. He shouldn't be undermined, even by a legend like Rohit," former India keeper Deep Dasgupta cautioned.

For his part, Pandya downplayed the incident after securing Mumbai's third win. "Ro and I have been playing together for a decade - we don't need to be insecure about our roles. At that tense moment, I was open to his suggestions, and it paid off brilliantly."

Madhwal was similarly pragmatic. "For me, getting advice from both Hardik and Rohit - two of the sharpest cricket minds - was a masterclass. I just wanted to execute whichever plan we settled on."

Embracing Unconventional Leadership

The debate will rage on, but for neutral fans, it was yet another riveting instalment of the IPL's high-octane entertainment. As caller Harsha Bhogle summarized, "In the end, it's a mark of Mumbai's unity that they could combine the free-flowing leadership of Hardik with Rohit's sagacity under pressure. You need not conform to conventional ideas of captaincy in T20 cricket."

