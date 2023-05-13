How Can MI Jump Above CSK To Secure Top 2 Spot In Points Table of IPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians have made a remarkable comeback in the 2023 edition of the IPL, going from being at the bottom half of the table to serious contenders for a top-two finish in the playoffs. Despite losing their first two games, the team has found a winning combination with Akash Madhwal and Nehal Wadhera stepping up to the challenge. The recent victory against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede has given the team much-needed confidence as they defended their score against the table toppers.

Suryakumar Yadav has been the backbone of the middle order, and with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan batting well, the team is finally clicking. Mumbai Indians have won 7 out of 12 matches, putting them ahead of teams like Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings. They only need to win one of their remaining two games to secure a playoff spot. However, if they win both games, they have a chance to finish in the top two.

Wankhede was treated yesterday with a scintillating SKY ton and Rashid Khan's all-round brilliance in a captivating run-fest _ #TATAIPL



Here's a quick round-up of the #MIvGT clash __ pic.twitter.com/SyOHcAfaRB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2023

Currently, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in second place with 15 points in 12 matches. If CSK loses one of their two remaining games, they can only get to 17 points. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, can get to 18 points if they win both their remaining games against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. This will put them in the top two if CSK loses a game and Mumbai Indians win nine games in total.

If Mumbai Indians lose one or both of their remaining games, the fight for the third and fourth spots will get interesting. Rajasthan Royals are facing Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, both of which are in the race for the playoffs. With only one team qualifying with 14 points, net run rate (NRR) could play a crucial role in deciding the final spot.

Mumbai have made a remarkable comeback in the 2023 IPL season and have a chance to secure a top-two finish in the playoffs. With their winning combination and players finally clicking, they have a golden opportunity to make it count. However, they need to win both their remaining games and hope for CSK to lose one of their two matches to secure a top-two finish. Otherwise, they will have to fight for the third or fourth spot with Rajasthan Royals, RCB, and Punjab Kings, making the final few matches exciting and intense.