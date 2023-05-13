Which Is The Most Balance Team In IPL 2023? Virender Sehwag Answers

topStoriesenglish2607448
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has praised Lucknow Super Giants for being one of the most balanced sides in the ongoing tournament.

The race to IPL 2023 playoffs intensifies as teams prepare for a crucial week of matches. In the upcoming double-header on Saturday, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Lucknow Super Giants, followed by a game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

All four teams have their eyes set on the prize of securing two crucial points, which will keep them in the playoffs contention. Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, with 10 points each, are looking to stay afloat in the competition with wins in their upcoming games. Meanwhile, a loss for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals may put an end to their journey in this edition of the IPL.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has praised Lucknow Super Giants for being one of the most balanced sides in the ongoing tournament. However, he highlighted that their performance at their home ground in Lucknow hasn't been up to the mark. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar has been impressed with Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma's performance this season. According to Gavaskar, Sharma's contribution with the bat has been significant in giving Punjab the much-needed push and momentum towards the end of the innings.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Virender Sehwag said, "Lucknow Super Giants are one of the best and most balanced teams in this tournament. They've done well playing away from home but their performance at home ground in Lucknow hasn't been up to the mark."

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is impressed with the way Punjab Kings' wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has performed this season and claimed the Punjab cricketer has been a key member of the side.

"Jitesh Sharma has been contributing well for PBKS, he's been striking the ball at a good rate at the back end of the innings. He's giving Punjab just the push and momentum towards the last 4/5 overs, which they haven't had in the previous years. So his contribution with the bat cannot be undermined."

As the teams gear up for this crucial week, fans can expect high-stakes matches with each team fighting tooth and nail to secure their spot in the playoffs. It's a thrilling time in the IPL, and the competition is sure to heat up even further as we approach the business end of the tournament.

