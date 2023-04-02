Nehal Wadhera, a young cricketer hailing from Ludhiana, made his debut in the IPL for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number five of the IPL 2023. In his debut match, the left-hand batter scored 21 runs in 13 balls with the help of a boundary and two huge sixes. He smashed Karn Sharma for back-to-back sixes. The second six went out of the park. He stitched a much-needed partnership with Tilak Verma to help MI get out of the trouble.

Watch: Nehal Wadhera's Huge Six

22-year-old, on his debut match, Big 3 of MI top order in dugout & this kid played one of the shots in this IPL.



Nehal Wadhera, brilliant.

The MI team has a track record of discovering talented domestic players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and others in the IPL. Wadhera will be playing his first match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Who is Nehal Wadhera?

Wadhera has been referred to as the "new-age Yuvraj Singh" for his impressive middle-order performances and ability to attack in the middle overs. He displayed his talent by scoring six half-centuries in the 2018 U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy, followed by scoring 81 runs on his U-19 debut for India against Sri Lanka. In the 2022 Punjab State Inter-district tournament, he stunned everyone with an astonishing 578 runs against Bathinda U-23.

At the 2023 IPL auction, Wadhera's talent was recognized, and he celebrated by scoring a century (123) in his Ranji debut against Gujarat. He continued to shine in the 2022-23 season by scoring a double-century (214) against Madhya Pradesh. Wadhera is a promising young cricketer with a bright future ahead of him.