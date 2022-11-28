topStoriesenglish
ABU DHABI T10 LEAGUE 2022

New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 15 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch NYS vs MSA T10 match online and on TV?

Check all about livestreaming and other broadcast details related to the New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match here to be played in Abu Dhabi, on Monday, November 28.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 03:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kieron Pollard’s New York Strikers will take on Morrisville Samp Army in Match No. 15 of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League on Monday (November 28). The Strikers are currently third on the points table with two wins in their first three matches. Former England captain Eoin Morgan (42 not out) and young Pakistan wicketkeeper Azam Khan (26 not out) set up Strikers’ eight-wicket win in the last game against the Deccan Gladiators.

Samp Army, on the other hand, are the unbeaten team in the tournament so far, winning all their three matches with ease and would look to continue the same dominant form. In the last match on Sunday, a brilliant 28-ball 58 by Afghanistan batter Karim Janat helped MSA notch up a eight-wicket win over The Chennai Braves. South African pacer Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2/11 in 2 overs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between New York Strikers (NYS) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA):

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between New York Strikers (NYS) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) start?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between New York Strikers (NYS) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) will be played on November 28, Monday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between New York Strikers (NYS) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) be played?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between New York Strikers (NYS) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between New York Strikers (NYS) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA)begin?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between New York Strikers (NYS) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) will begin at 7:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between New York Strikers (NYS) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) match?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between New York Strikers (NYS) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between New York Strikers (NYS) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) match?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between New York Strikers (NYS) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between New York Strikers (NYS) vs Morrisville Samp Army (MSA) Predicted 11

New York Strikers: Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher, Waseem Muhammad, Kieron Pollard (c), Romario Shepherd, Jordan Thompson, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Wahab Riaz, Akeal Hosein

Morrisville Samp Army: David Miller (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Bas de Leede, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, Johnson Charles, Anrich Nortje, Sheldon Cottrell, GHS Garton, Ahmed Raza

