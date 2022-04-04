New Zealand legend Ross Taylor bids tearful adieu to international batting career, WATCH

New Zealand legend Ross Taylor got out for 14 in his final international knock in the third ODI against the Netherlands in Hamilton on Monday (April 4). Taylor had tears in his eyes as he stood for the national anthem with his teammate ahead of the start of his final international game.

In what proved to be an anti-climactic end, Taylor was dismissed for 14, caught and bowled by Logan van Beek off 16 balls but walked off with a smile at Seddon Park as the Dutch players got around to congratulate him.

Taylor brought his three children – Mackenzie, Jonty and Adelaide – out with him for the national anthems before the start of New Zealand’s third and final ODI of their series against the Netherlands, with the trio all three wearing replica Black Caps shirts with dad’s name on the back.

Standing next to good friend Martin Guptill, Taylor bit his lip and blinked away the tears. Guptill went on to score a hundred in the ODI, scoring 106 off 123 balls with 2 sixes and 11 fours. No. 3 batter Will Young added 120 off 112 balls with four sixes and six fours as the Kiwis piled on 333/8.

It was Taylor’s 450th and final game of cricket for New Zealand, who made his international debut in March 2006 and announced his retirement plans at the end of last year. Taylor’s wife Victoria and extended family were also in attendance, while the 38-year-old told Spark Sport he’d given away some of his complimentary tickets to “some builders across the road”.

After New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss, he chose to bat – pleasing for the small crowd present with Taylor due to come in at No.4, but probably upsetting for those hoping to see Taylor bat for the last time after school and work finished in the day-night match.

He had to wait until the 39th over to bat, after Guptill made his 17th ODI century and put on a second-wicket partnership worth 203 with Will Young. The crowd, which grew during the afternoon, stood as one to applaud Taylor’s entrance as Guptill waited and bumped gloves with his mate at the boundary.

Taylor ended his 112-Test career with 7,683 runs at an average of 44.66, he had 8,593 ODI runs from 235 games and also scored 1,909 T20 runs from 102 matches.