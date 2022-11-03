topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
NZ VS IRE

New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 Match No. 37 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch NZ vs IRE match online and on TV?

Here’s all you need to know about Kane Williamson-led New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 37 preview: Live stream, TV timing, squads.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 10:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 Match No. 37 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch NZ vs IRE match online and on TV?

New Zealand will take on Ireland in Match no. 37 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday (November 4) in Adelaide. Kane Williamson-led side are currently leaders of the Group 1 points table with two wins in their four matches played so far. The Kiwi team has five points so far and they will seal the semi-final spot with win over Ireland. In their previous fixture, New Zealand lost to England by 20 runs and they will look to bounce back from that defeat in this fixture against Ireland.

Ireland on the other hand will play for pride in what will be their last match of this edition of the T20 World Cup. In their previous fixture Australia defeated Ireland by 42 runs.

Match Details

When will New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match take place?

The New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be played on Friday, November 4.

Where will New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match take place?

The New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

What time will New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match begin?

The New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will begin at 930 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM IST.

Where can you watch New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match live on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match live streaming in India?

The New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match Predicted 11

New Zealand: Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, MS Chapman, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Mark Adair

Live Tv

NZ vs IRET20 World Cup 2022New Zealand vs IrelandNZ vs IRE LiveKane WilliamsonPaul Stirling

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?