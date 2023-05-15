Nitish Rana And Kolkata Knight Riders In The Dock Again, Team Need To Pay THIS Fine Now As Skipper Lashes Out At Umpire, WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Nitish Rana’s celebrations on Sunday night were cut short by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after they were found guilty of breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct once again. KKR defeated MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets but were found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate for the second time in the IPL 2023 season.

KKR team and skipper Nitish Rana both have been fined for their second over-rate offence of this season. “Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Nitish Rana has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 14, 2023,” an IPL statement read.

“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rana has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser,” the statement added.

During the match, Rana was seen losing his cool at the umpire as well when he was informed that KKR had exceeded the time allotted for bowling their 20 overs against CSK. The KKR skipper was seen arguing animatedly with the umpire, when his side were deemed ‘one over short’ before bowling the 19th over of the innings.

WATCH Nitish Rana argue with umpire during match against Chennai Super Kings HERE…

This is third time Rana has been fined by the IPL this season. Rana and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen were both fined part of their match fees after pleading guilty to breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct during the match after their verbal fight earlier this season in Mumbai.

The incident happened in the ninth over of their match at the Wankhede Stadium when the Mumbai Indians bowler gave an earful to Rana after dismissing the KKR captain, who stopped in his tracks to turn around and hurl some words back at the bowler. Shokeen had Rana caught at long on by substitute fielder Ramandeep Singh, and immediately looked in the direction of the batter to say a few words. But as Rana turned back to respond to the young player's charge at him, Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav and the senior most player in the game, Piyush Chawla, stepped in to diffuse the tension.